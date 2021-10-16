Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 331 north overnight, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the wreck happened at 1:10 a.m. near the 83 mile marker, which is over six miles north of Lapine. John M. Jones, 31, of Luverne, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 in the wrong lane when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo VNR tractor-trailer.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.