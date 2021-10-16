Pine Hill police search for missing man

PINE HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pine Hill Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, Walter William Newman, 76, was last seen Thursday in Pine Hill around 7 p.m. He may be traveling in a gray 2011 Toyota Tundra with Alabama tags DV64475.

Newman is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 190 pounds and has gray or partially gray hair and blue eyes. ALEA officials say he may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone that has any information regarding the whereabouts of Newman is asked to contact the Pine Hill Police Department at (334) 963-4351 or call 911.

