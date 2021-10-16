Advertise
Troy comes out with win against Texas State

The Trojans won't be able to play on Saturday due to COVID-19 on the South Alabama Jaguars football team(WSFA 12 News)
By Liz Newton
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans came out with a win against the Texas State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense completed the day with 387 total yards.

The Trojans get on the board first with a 34-yard field goal from Brooks Buce.

With 5:42 left in the first, running back Kimani Vidal takes the ball 45-yards for the touchdown to extend the lead for the Trojans.

But, with 18 seconds left in the quarter, the Bobcats answer. Running back Brooks Sturges takes the ball two-yards for the Texas State score.

Troy had the lead 10-7 going into the second quarter.

The Trojans strike with 12:58 to go in the second. Watson finds Tez Johnson for the 33-yard score.

But, with 12:18 left in the second, Texas State answers. Quarterback Brady McBride finds Javen Banks for the 75-yard touchdown.

Troy had the lead over Texas State 17-14 heading into halftime.

With 6:19 left in the third, Vidal runs one-yard to extend the Trojans’ lead.

But, the Bobcats answer with 3:32 left in the third quarter. McBride connects with Ashtyn Hawkins for the two-yard score.

The Bobcats took the lead with 1:09 left in the quarter. McBride finds Trevis Graham Jr. in the endzone for the 21-yard touchdown.

Texas State had the lead over Troy 28-24 heading into the fourth quarter.

But, with 8:18 left to play, Troy regains the lead. Safety Keyshawn Swanson picks off McBride and takes it for the Troy score.

The Trojans defeated the Bobcats 31-28.

Watson finished the day with 182 passing yards and one touchdown.

The Bobcats offense finished with 370 total yards.

The Trojans are now 4-3 in the season. They’ll next head to Conway, South Carolina, to face Coastal Carolina Oct. 28 with kick at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

