Tuskegee shuts out Central State University 29-0

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers shut out the Central State Marauders Saturday.

Louis Williams and the Tuskegee offense finished with 298 total yards. Williams finished with 73 passing yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once.

The Golden Tigers answer first. Williams finds tight end Latrevien O’Neal for the 20-yard touchdown.

With over two minutes left in the first quarter, Tuskegee extends their lead. Running back Ivonte Patterson takes the ball 4-yards for the score.

The Golden Tigers lead the Marauders 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

With 11:09 left in the second quarter, the Golden Tigers add more points to the board with a 36-yard field goal from Arnes Huskic.

Tuskegee had the lead 20-0 heading into halftime.

With 13:46 left in the game, Huskic extends the lead for the Golden Tigers with a 22-yard field goal.

With 56 seconds left to play, Tuskegee answers once more. Wide receiver Kedrick Greene takes the ball 10-yards for the touchdown.

The Golden Tigers defeated the Marauders 29-0.

Tuskegee is now 3-4 in the season. They’ll return home to face Lane College with kickoff at 1 p.m.

