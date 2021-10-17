Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade Park Drive Sunday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery Police Cpl. Tyneshia James said around noon, police and fire medics responded to the 400 block of Glade Park Drive regarding a domestic disturbance.

According to James, an officer-involved shooting occurred. An adult male suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

James said the State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the case.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, Walter William Newman, 76, was last seen...
Pine Hill police search for missing man
Two Montgomery women have pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns.
2 Montgomery tax preparers plead guilty to tax fraud
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
High pressure keeps us dry to start the week
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
REPORT: LSU, Orgeron reach ‘separation agreement’ but Coach O expected to finish season
Montgomery Public Library starts '1,000 Books Before Kindergarten' challenge
Montgomery Public Library starts '1,000 Books Before Kindergarten' challenge
4th annual Harvest Jam raises funds to aid abused youth in Montgomery area
4th annual Harvest Jam raises funds to aid abused youth in Montgomery area