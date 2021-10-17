Child, two others shot; police plead for information

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police investigators are pleading for public help in their attempt to solve a triple shooting, one victim a three-year-old child.

Those shootings happened Sunday afternoon on Grant Street, two blocks from Wiregrass Recreation Center.

3 people were shot including a young child on Grant Street in Dothan Sunday afternoon. (WTVY)

“According to witnesses on scene a dark, possibly black, four door passenger car occupied by at least two black males was involved in the shooting,” police said in a statement.

The two men and child, whose sex has not been released, are in stable condition at a local hospital. There is no immediate indication the victims are related and police have not said if these are drive-by shootings.

A police source tells News 4 despite several dozen people in the area at the time little witness information has been obtained.

Grant Street is in an area of Dothan where there have been numerous shootings, some of them fatal.

Information about Sunday’s crime should be provided to Crimestoppers (334-793-7000). Tipsters will be kept confidential and could received up to $1,000.

