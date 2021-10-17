Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Child, two others shot; police plead for information

By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan police investigators are pleading for public help in their attempt to solve a triple shooting, one victim a three-year-old child.

Those shootings happened Sunday afternoon on Grant Street, two blocks from Wiregrass Recreation Center.

3 people were shot including a young child on Grant Street in Dothan Sunday afternoon.
3 people were shot including a young child on Grant Street in Dothan Sunday afternoon.(WTVY)

“According to witnesses on scene a dark, possibly black, four door passenger car occupied by at least two black males was involved in the shooting,” police said in a statement.

The two men and child, whose sex has not been released, are in stable condition at a local hospital. There is no immediate indication the victims are related and police have not said if these are drive-by shootings.

A police source tells News 4 despite several dozen people in the area at the time little witness information has been obtained.

3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.
3 people have been shot including a young child Sunday afternoon in Dothan.(WTVY)

Grant Street is in an area of Dothan where there have been numerous shootings, some of them fatal.

Information about Sunday’s crime should be provided to Crimestoppers (334-793-7000). Tipsters will be kept confidential and could received up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of...
Overturned vehicle in Dale County causing road blockage

Latest News

Lows will again fall down into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Fall to start the week, then we warm up
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference...
Gov. Ivey speaks at Toyota Motor Manufacturing
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing