Montgomery City-County Public Library kicks off ‘1,000 Books Before Kindergarten’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City-County Public Library System has launched a program to teach literacy to children.

The program, “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” teaches literacy to kids up to 5 years old

“Children normally start reading around kindergarten, 1st grade that’s when they usually start that building those basic reading skills there are some that can start reading before that though and if we can build into our kids in Montgomery doing that then that would be absolutely fantastic,” coordinator Andrew Foster said.

For now, they’re asking that adults read to children through the program either at home, school, or at a public library and Foster provides a plan on how you can reach the thousand book goal.

“If you read 365 a day then that takes you to 730 in two years and just over 1,000 in three so it’s absolutely doable with a little bit of time and effort for what we think as many people as possible,” Foster said.

Foster says one of the reasons the library system is doing this program is to build the love of reading for children in the community.

“Reading with a child also does serve a great opportunity for parents to bond with their children that time spent and that’s so important,” Foster said.

As children complete a log of their book titles, there will be incentives for milestones reached throughout the course of the year.

Once a student finishes 1,000 books, they will be invited to a graduation ceremony. The first graduation ceremony is planned for May 2022.

Parents may sign their children up online or in-person at one of the city library locations.

For more information log on at www.mccpl.lib.al.us.

A kickoff event will take place at the Cleveland Avenue YMCA at 9:30 a.m. Monday

