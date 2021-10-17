Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Overturned vehicle in Dale County causing road blockage

A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of...
A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Credit: Ricky Stokes)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened past milepost 53 at County Road 18 which is north of Midland City.

Motorists are being advised to use caution when driving through the area.

Injuries in the crash are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at...
Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, Walter William Newman, 76, was last seen...
Pine Hill police search for missing man
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 9
Two Montgomery women have pleaded guilty to aiding and assisting in preparing false tax returns.
2 Montgomery tax preparers plead guilty to tax fraud

Latest News

Montgomery police say an infant has died following a two-vehicle crash involving an ambulance...
Infant dies in crash involving ambulance in Montgomery
A multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road.
I-85 NB near Taylor Road clear after crash
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
Alabama state troopers say a man was killed in a wreck on Interstate 65 between Pine Level and...
Motorcyclist killed in I-65 crash in Autauga County