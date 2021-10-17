Overturned vehicle in Dale County causing road blockage

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened past milepost 53 at County Road 18 which is north of Midland City.

Motorists are being advised to use caution when driving through the area.

Injuries in the crash are unknown at this time.

