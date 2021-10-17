Sheriff’s office identifies suspects in church vandalism incident

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified four suspects who they say vandalized a church in Morgan County.

The sheriff’s office says two 14-year-old males, one 13-year-old female and one 11-year-old female are in custody. Deputies expect more suspects to be identified.

The names have not been released due to the ages of the suspects.

On Saturday, deputies and investigators were called to St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in Somerville. Deputies say that at some point in the prior week, the church was vandalized. The damage could cost several thousand dollars, according to deputies.

[Church Vandalism Update] Investigators have identified 4 juvenile subjects in relation to the vandalism at St. John's... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 17, 2021

MCSO is asking the community for help in finding who did this. If you have any information about this, you are asked to share a tip through the link here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.