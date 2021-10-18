Alabama, Auburn men’s basketball ranked in first AP Top 25 preseason poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Gonzaga (55)

2. UCLA (8)

3. Kansas

4. Villanova

5. Texas

6. Michigan

7. Purdue

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. Memphis

13. Oregon

14. Alabama

15. Houston

16. Arkansas

17. Ohio St.

18. Tennessee

19. North Carolina

20. Florida St.

21. Maryland

22. Auburn

23. St. Bonaventure

24. UConn

25. Virginia

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

