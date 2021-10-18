Advertise
Alabama, Auburn men’s basketball ranked in first AP Top 25 preseason poll

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses.   

1. Gonzaga (55)      

2. UCLA (8)        

3. Kansas            

4. Villanova           

5. Texas                

6. Michigan   

7. Purdue                  

8. Baylor    

9. Duke

10. Kentucky            

11. Illinois         

12. Memphis            

13. Oregon               

14. Alabama          

15. Houston        

16. Arkansas      

17. Ohio St.           

18. Tennessee                           

19. North Carolina                       

20. Florida St.             

21. Maryland                    

22. Auburn                        

23. St. Bonaventure                       

24. UConn                        

25. Virginia          

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

