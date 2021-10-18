Alabama, Auburn men’s basketball ranked in first AP Top 25 preseason poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2021-22 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses.
1. Gonzaga (55)
2. UCLA (8)
3. Kansas
4. Villanova
5. Texas
6. Michigan
7. Purdue
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kentucky
11. Illinois
12. Memphis
13. Oregon
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Ohio St.
18. Tennessee
19. North Carolina
20. Florida St.
21. Maryland
22. Auburn
23. St. Bonaventure
24. UConn
25. Virginia
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 87, Indiana 41, Southern Cal 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma St. 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado St. 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, St. John’s 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego St. 5, Mississippi St. 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3.
