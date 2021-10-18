Advertise
Alabama climbs 1 spot, Auburn returns to AP Top 25

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (63) 7-0 1575 1

2. Cincinnati 6-0 1483 3

3. Oklahoma 7-0 1434 4

4. Alabama 6-1 1393 5

5. Ohio St. 5-1 1252 6

6. Michigan 6-0 1214 8

7. Penn St. 5-1 1116 7

8. Oklahoma St. 6-0 1082 12

9. Michigan St. 7-0 1076 10

10. Oregon 5-1 1054 9

11. Iowa 6-1 1048 2

12. Mississippi 5-1 879 13

13. Notre Dame 5-1 763 14

14. Coastal Carolina 6-0 736 15

15. Kentucky 6-1 723 11

16. Wake Forest 6-0 629 16

17. Texas A&M 5-2 536 21

18. NC State 5-1 485 22

19. Auburn 5-2 397 -

20. Baylor 6-1 378 -

21. SMU 6-0 358 23

22. San Diego St. 6-0 284 24

23. Pittsburgh 5-1 177 -

24. UTSA 7-0 104 -

25. Purdue 4-2 68 -

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa St. 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona St. 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

