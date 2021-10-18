Advertise
Alabama seeks to purge racist sections of constitution

(Source: WTVM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are moving forward on a proposal to strip racist language from the state’s constitution. The constitution was written in 1901 to entrench white supremacy and still has language allowing segregated schools and poll taxes.

The Committee on the Recompilation of the Constitution on Wednesday decided to move forward on recommendations to strip those provisions as well as language that allowed a brutal convict lease system.

The panel is expected to take a final vote in the coming weeks, putting the proposal before lawmakers in early 2022. If approved, it would go before state voters in November 2022.

