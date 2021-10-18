Alabama’s percent positivity rate continues decline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s percent positivity rate for community transmission of COVID-19 continues to decline, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The data shows the state’s current rate is down to 7.5% from a surge of nearly 25%. Along with that, three counties have been downgraded to blue, meaning community transmission in that area is low. Two of those include Bullock and Perry counties.

Alabama has continued to see a drop in COVID-19 cases as the latest surge has eased. Hospital rates have dropped from a high of nearly 3,000 in September to under 1,000 currently.

But, a nursing shortage is also causing other challenges for hospitals. According to Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, hospitals are short more than 1,000 nurses. Williamson said the state is working to use funds to supply more than 250 traveling nurses.

Despite the nursing shortage, Williamson said the latest data showed more than 165 ICU beds are open across the state. However, Williamson said the beds are not evenly distributed across the state and patients may still have to wait.

Alabama marked another grim milestone Thursday, with more than 15,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

