Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s percent positivity rate continues decline

Alabama’s percent positivity rate for community transmission of COVID-19 continues to decline,...
Alabama’s percent positivity rate for community transmission of COVID-19 continues to decline, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.(wsfa)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s percent positivity rate for community transmission of COVID-19 continues to decline, according to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The data shows the state’s current rate is down to 7.5% from a surge of nearly 25%. Along with that, three counties have been downgraded to blue, meaning community transmission in that area is low. Two of those include Bullock and Perry counties.

Alabama has continued to see a drop in COVID-19 cases as the latest surge has eased. Hospital rates have dropped from a high of nearly 3,000 in September to under 1,000 currently.

But, a nursing shortage is also causing other challenges for hospitals. According to Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, hospitals are short more than 1,000 nurses. Williamson said the state is working to use funds to supply more than 250 traveling nurses.

Despite the nursing shortage, Williamson said the latest data showed more than 165 ICU beds are open across the state. However, Williamson said the beds are not evenly distributed across the state and patients may still have to wait.

Alabama marked another grim milestone Thursday, with more than 15,000 COVID-19 related deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Charges upgraded after Prattville man arrested for pregnant wife’s shooting death
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

A cannabis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
Alabama medical cannabis license dates to stay the same
Doctors say masks still needed this Halloween
Doctors say masks still needed this Halloween
COVID-19 cases dropping but hospitals still struggling
Hospital conditions improving, but patients may still see some delays
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel