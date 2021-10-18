Alex City man refuses to allow pandemic to sideline trucking dream

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Labor Bureau said recently that 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August. The reasons vary, but the general consensus was the pandemic. One Tallapoosa County man isn’t giving COVID a second thought, and it shows in his commitment in remaining in the workforce.

Tucked away in a small simulator at Central Alabama Community College, Tyus Maxwell put a career-change in his hands, shifting gears from an overnight employee at a large discount store to a trucker in training.

Tyus Maxwell is making a career change in the face of the pandemic, spending time in the simulator as he works toward getting his CDL. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Central Alabama Community College offers eight classes per year in CDL training. Each class is six weeks long.

“I’d rather make my own money,” said Maxwell, 22, who will absolutely not sit on the sidelines during the pandemic. It is simply not in his DNA.

“Sitting around ain’t gonna help much,” he said.

Tyus Maxwell is motivated to change his career from an overnight position with a retail store to driving a truck. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The trucking industry is more than pleased with Maxwell’s choice. After all, the American Trucking Association suggests 1 million more truckers will need to be hired over the next decade to handle demand.

“You know in six weeks they’ve got a career that will last the rest of lives. They can get out in six weeks making between 40 and $60,000 a year,” said Central Alabama Community College CDL instructor Robert Ruff.

To give you some sense of Tyus’ dedication and perseverance, he showed up in the parking lot at the college at 6:30 in the morning on the first day of training three weeks ago.

“Motivation. I’ve got to get it done. I want a better life,” Maxwell said.

And there is another story of a former student who literally rode his bicycle 14 miles one way to start a new career behind the wheel of a big rig.

“That speaks volumes,” said Ruff, remembering the student in the previous class.

It’s been said there are some 10 million job vacancies in the country today. Tyus Maxwell is doing his part to chart a new course to become a contributing member to society. He has three more weeks to go to complete his CDL training.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.