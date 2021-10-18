Advertise
Britt dominates fundraising in Alabama Senate race

Katie Boyd Britt
Katie Boyd Britt(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Katie Boyd Britt has piled up a significant cash advantage over other candidates in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.

Britt, the former chief of staff to retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, is seeking to fill his seat in the 2022 election.

Britt stepped down as head of the Business Council of Alabama to run for Senate.

Britt raised $1.5 million in the last three months. Rep. Mo Brooks raised $66,3074. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Brooks. Lynda Blanchard, who was Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, has the most cash in the race, after taking out a $5 million loan.

