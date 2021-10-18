Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - With these high gas prices, everyone is looking for ways to make the gas we have to buy last a little longer.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, drivers spent about $348 billion on fuel in 2017, the most recent year for which final government figures are available.

Prices at the pump are generally out of our control, but there are some things we can do to stretch those dollars we’re spending. In fact, we can save a considerable amount of gas money just by modifying our driving habits.

Good driving habits contribute to better fuel economy, which saves money and helps the planet, too. Routine maintenance on your car, and your tires, can also go a long way to saving your gas money. AAA offers these tips:

  • Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.
  • Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
  • Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.
  • When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
  • Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Modern cars don’t need “tune-ups,” but regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy, performance, and longevity.
  • Take your car to a repair shop as soon as possible if the “Check Engine” light comes on. This indicates a problem that is causing excessive emissions and likely reducing fuel economy.
  • Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly, and can overheat and blow out.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of...
Overturned vehicle in Dale County causing road blockage

Latest News

Flag retirement ceremony closes out Alabama National Fair
Flag retirement ceremony closes out Alabama National Fair
New memorial honors Alabama educators lost to COVID-19
New memorial honors Alabama educators lost to COVID-19
Flag retirement ceremony closes out fair.
Flag retirement ceremony closes out Alabama National Fair
Lows will again fall down into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Fall to start the week, then we warm up