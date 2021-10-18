Class Act: Holtville elementary teacher describes first graders as a ‘real joy’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even after being in the classroom for 30 years, Brenda Wiggins at Holtville Elementary School says she still gets “butterflies” when she walks into her first-grade class.

“I truly enjoy my job, and it’s a joy to teach every day. Every day is a new challenge,” Wiggins said. “The idea of getting to see a child learn to read in first grade has been a real joy.”

It’s been an absolute joy and, at times, a struggle. The pandemic changed so many things, including how she operated in the classroom.

“COVID has been a real challenge,” Wiggins said. “Going virtual, to being in-person again, and the constant cleaning, it’s a lot, and it’s a big deal. We work hard to make sure our students are all prepared.”

Wiggins said her students and the community continue to inspire her, and after working there for 30 years, she’s formed relationships with last a lifetime.

“This year, I have several students in my classroom whose parents I taught, and last year, I had four students, and I taught their parents. It’s truly a joy to have them come back through as a parent now and to have a relationship with them that way.”

