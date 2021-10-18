Fall to start the week, then we warm up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ridge of high pressure is continuing to allow calm, cool weather to dominate across not only Alabama, but the entirety of the Southeast.

Highs only reach the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. (WSFA 12 News)

That will change a bit by the middle of the week as we see a warming trend get underway ahead of a cold front.

Today will still be fall-like. We will get into the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It won’t be all sunshine like we saw over the weekend, but it won’t be entirely overcast either. Tonight will again be chilly as we bottom out in the upper 40s. The cooler spots should slip into the mid-40s.

Cooler temperatures again today before we warm up. (WSFA 12 News)

High pressure will slide to our east on Tuesday. This will allow warmer air to push in courtesy of a southerly component to our wind direction. Expect highs in the upper 70s with plentiful sunshine. The overnight lows will be warmer as well, with temps only falling into the 50s Tuesday night.

Wednesday is again dry, but high temperatures will rise into the 80s courtesy of southerly winds immediately ahead of a cold front.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

That front will bring rain chances and increased humidity Wednesday night through Friday morning. It won’t be a widespread rain event, but there will be at least a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during that period. No severe weather is in the forecast at this point.

Right now, forecast models suggest coverage to be around the 40% mark. That will be adjusted as necessary as we get closer to the approach of the cold front.

That front pushes away by Friday morning, likely bringing drier weather for the upcoming weekend. The difference with this cold front, though, is it will not come with a big blast of fall air.

We will likely stay in the upper 70s and 80s behind it. We could even head for the mid-80s in some places by Sunday with dry weather expected!

80s are on their way back. (WSFA 12 News)

