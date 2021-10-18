Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Fall to start the week, then we warm up

Temps head for the 80s again
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ridge of high pressure is continuing to allow calm, cool weather to dominate across not only Alabama, but the entirety of the Southeast.

Highs only reach the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Highs only reach the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.(WSFA 12 News)

That will change a bit by the middle of the week as we see a warming trend get underway ahead of a cold front.

Today will still be fall-like. We will get into the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It won’t be all sunshine like we saw over the weekend, but it won’t be entirely overcast either. Tonight will again be chilly as we bottom out in the upper 40s. The cooler spots should slip into the mid-40s.

Cooler temperatures again today before we warm up.
Cooler temperatures again today before we warm up.(WSFA 12 News)

High pressure will slide to our east on Tuesday. This will allow warmer air to push in courtesy of a southerly component to our wind direction. Expect highs in the upper 70s with plentiful sunshine. The overnight lows will be warmer as well, with temps only falling into the 50s Tuesday night.

Wednesday is again dry, but high temperatures will rise into the 80s courtesy of southerly winds immediately ahead of a cold front.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night.(WSFA 12 News)

That front will bring rain chances and increased humidity Wednesday night through Friday morning. It won’t be a widespread rain event, but there will be at least a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during that period. No severe weather is in the forecast at this point.

Right now, forecast models suggest coverage to be around the 40% mark. That will be adjusted as necessary as we get closer to the approach of the cold front.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night.(WSFA 12 News)

That front pushes away by Friday morning, likely bringing drier weather for the upcoming weekend. The difference with this cold front, though, is it will not come with a big blast of fall air.

We will likely stay in the upper 70s and 80s behind it. We could even head for the mid-80s in some places by Sunday with dry weather expected!

80s are on their way back.
80s are on their way back.(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of...
Overturned vehicle in Dale County causing road blockage

Latest News

Flag retirement ceremony closes out Alabama National Fair
Flag retirement ceremony closes out Alabama National Fair
New memorial honors Alabama educators lost to COVID-19
New memorial honors Alabama educators lost to COVID-19
Flag retirement ceremony closes out fair.
Flag retirement ceremony closes out Alabama National Fair
With these high gas prices, everyone is looking for ways to make the gas we have to buy last a...
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing