Flag retirement ceremony closes out Alabama National Fair

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair started a new tradition of retiring the star-spangled banner this year.

The flag retirement ceremony was held Sunday. Fair officials hope the tradition will educate the public on how to retire the American flag properly.

Members of Boy Scouts of America and veterans folded 41 flags that people had given to the Alabama National Fair that had been either worn or damaged. Those flags were later burned to ashes, and the brass that holds the flag will later be buried in the fairground pavilion.

“We treat the flag like a comrade. It’s a person to us. We don’t leave a comrade behind and we don’t leave our flag behind,” junior commander of post 96 VFW Brian Petters said.

Participants say the flag should never be thrown in the trash as retirement but always given the dignity it deserves because it represents America’s freedom.

The flag flown during the fair was flown in our nation’s capital in honor of veteran and Montgomery Kiwanis Club member Tom Gwaltney who passed away in 2020. The flag pole there at the fairground has now been named in his honor.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

