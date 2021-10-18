Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Gas prices continue to rise but cost saving tips are available

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a rough time for your wallet and it is not a good time to be a motorist as gas prices continue to go up.

The average price of gas in Alabama is $3.11 so, what can you do to save some cash at the pumps? Here are a few tips:

  • Shop around
  • Go online or use an app at Triple A or Gas Buddy to find deals in your area
  • Fill up early in the week (Prices are cheaper on Monday’s and Tuesday’s.)
  • Some gas stations near the interstate are higher than other other locations.
  • Idle your car less
  • Check tire pressure to reduce demand on the vehicle

One gas analyst said prices are expected to stay high for a while.

“At least for now these bottlenecks in supply chain are going to remain for a while, lower than supply. I don’t see any organized downturn in gas prices for quite some time. Maybe later this year. Maybe 2022 but it’s still not a guarantee,” said Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.

Various factors are contributing to the increase of prices. COVID dropped prices and oil production due to less people driving. That has since changed but resuming production to pre-COVID levels will take time. Now there is an energy crunch in Europe and China increasing prices.

While shopping around for the best prices is the recommendation, DeHaan said some consumers refuse to change and they usually go to their regular gas station out of habit. But, if prices continue to go up that could change.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Charges upgraded after Prattville man arrested for pregnant wife’s shooting death
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Manhunt underway in Macon County, EMA director says

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Rotary clubs sell doughnuts to fight polio
Rotary clubs sell doughnuts to fight polio
Class Act: Holtville Elementary School's Brenda Wiggins
Class Act: Holtville Elementary School's Brenda Wiggins
Tallapoosa County man pursuing trucking career
Tallapoosa County man pursuing trucking career
Manhunt underway in Macon County
Manhunt underway in Macon County