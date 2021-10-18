Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey speaks at Toyota Motor Manufacturing

FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference...
FILE - In this July 29, 2020 file photo, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. Republicans balked when Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, calling it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. But now that GOP governors and local leaders have the money in hand, they're using it for things on their wish lists, too. Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share of coronavirus relief funds toward building new prisons in what Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler, File)(Kim Chandler | AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will be speaking at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant Monday morning in Huntsville.

Gov. Ivey will participate in an announcement at the plant. The speech will begin at 9:50 a.m. The Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama President Jason Puckett will join the governor at the event.

WAFF 48 News will be live with the speech live when it begins. You can also watch it on 48′s official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County
A crash on Highway 27 is causing road blockage, according to the Alabama Department of...
Overturned vehicle in Dale County causing road blockage

Latest News

Lows will again fall down into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Fall to start the week, then we warm up
SOURCE: Tuscaloosa PD, 13-year-old boy shot and killed
UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing
Car experts give advice on conserving fuel while gas prices continue climbing
Tips to help conserve gas as prices continue to rise
Tips to help conserve gas as prices continue to rise