Gov. Ivey speaks at Toyota Motor Manufacturing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey will be speaking at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant Monday morning in Huntsville.

Gov. Ivey will participate in an announcement at the plant. The speech will begin at 9:50 a.m. The Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama President Jason Puckett will join the governor at the event.

