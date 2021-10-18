Governor orders flags at half-staff for Colin Powell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff this week in honor of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell, a prominent military leader and statesman, died Monday following COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Ivey’s order directs flags to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday. That order is in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

“Alabama joins in mourning the passing of one of our nation’s finest leaders and trailblazers. Gen. Powell was a patriot and true statesman for our country; his legacy will continue to inspire all of us. On behalf of the state of Alabama, I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Alma and their family,” Ivey said in a statement.

Powell joined the Army in 1962 and spent more than three decades in the military branch, earning the rank of four-star general in 1989. Before that, he served as national security advisor. Later, he was briefly the commanding general of United States Army Forces Command.

During his decadeslong career, Powell became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989. He later became secretary of state under President George W. Bush in 2001.

The White House released a statement Monday saying Powell had “repeatedly broken racial barriers, blazing a trail for others to follow in Federal Government service, Colin was committed throughout his life to investing in the next generation of leadership.”

