Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Group: $260,000 given for victims of Alabama plant shooting

(Source: WAFF)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Donors have given more than $260,000 to help victims of a mass shooting at an Alabama fire extinguisher plant earlier this year. A nonprofit group is making plans to distribute the money.

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday in Albertville. That’s the city where two people were killed and two others were injured in June at shooting at a Mueller Co. plant.

The Virginia-based National Compassion Fund says 10 people have agreed to serve on a committee that will set policies for distributing the money.

Most Read

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

Latest News

FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Automakers step up pace on electric vehicle battery plants
Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Prattville man charged after pregnant wife shot to death
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Lows will again fall down into the 40s by Tuesday morning.
Fall to start the week, then we warm up
Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect