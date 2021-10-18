Advertise
Manhunt underway in Macon County, EMA director says

Authorities are engaged in a manhunt in Macon County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County EMA director Frank Lee says there is an active manhunt around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line.

Lee did not have any details on the suspect or alleged crimes.

He said local and state law enforcement agents are engaged in the search.

WSFA 12 News is gathering more information on this developing situation.

