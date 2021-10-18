Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police: 2nd man wanted in Alabama HS football game shooting

Four people, two of them juveniles, were shot outside a high school football stadium in Mobile,...
Four people, two of them juveniles, were shot outside a high school football stadium in Mobile, Alabama, police say.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Police in Alabama have released the name of a second man wanted in a shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game.

Mobile police said Monday that they have five warrants accusing 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon of attempted murder.

Those are the same charges on which 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott was arrested Sunday. Police say the five victims include two adults and three juveniles ages 15 to 17. Two remain hospitalized.

The shooting happened Friday night near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor High School was playing its homecoming game against Williamson High.

Police say they haven’t yet identified a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
Montgomery police say a man was injured in a police-involved shooting in the 400 block of Glade...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Montgomery
Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Prattville man charged after pregnant wife shot to death
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

2021 Alabama National Fair comes to a close
2021 Alabama National Fair comes to a close
Tyus Maxwell is making a career change in the face of the pandemic.
Alex City man refuses to allow pandemic to sideline trucking dream
Sen. McClendon discusses upcoming redistricting special session
Sen. McClendon discusses upcoming redistricting special session
McDonalds expected to hire hundreds around Montgomery
McDonalds expected to hire hundreds around Montgomery