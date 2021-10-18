Prattville man charged after pregnant wife shot to death

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has arrested a man following the shooting death of his pregnant wife early Monday morning.

Police arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Sunset Court shortly after midnight on reports that someone had been shot. That’s where investigators found Hunter James Tatum, 25, and an unconscious woman who was later identified as his wife.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Baptist South Hospital in life-threatening condition. Medical professionals delivered her baby and placed the child in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

Tatum was initially arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and was being held at the Autauga County Jail on a $150,000 bond. However, both the mother and child have since passed from their injuries. Police anticipate charging Tatum with two counts of murder.

A motive for the homicides was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

