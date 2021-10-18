VIDEO: Multiple apparent gunshots heard in downtown Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A WSFA 12 News crew captured the sound of what appeared to be numerous gunshots being fired in the downtown Montgomery area early Monday morning.

The Montgomery Police Department has since confirmed its officers responded to reports of potential shots fired in the area of the 400 block of South Court Street around 4 a.m.

The video recorded by WSFA 12 News accounts for only a portion of the numerous shots heard.

Investigators said they were unable to find any evidence and there have yet to be any reports filed of property damage.

