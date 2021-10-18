Advertise
Woman murdered in Dothan as crime wave escalates

According to Dothan Police, the shooting happened on Walnut Street.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman has died in an apparent murder, the latest in a bizarre Dothan crime wave.

This victim, who police have not publicly identified, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen on Monday evening.

Police took a suspect into custody at the Walnut Street scene.

Child, two others shot; police plead for information in weekend shooting

The rash of recent shootings appear unrelated.

A drive-by Sunday left three wounded, including a three-year-old boy. On October 9, a man was fatally shot during an apparent home invasion and, one night earlier, another person murdered across town. There have been no arrests in those investigations.

A drug deal gone bad is blamed for a September 27 shooting that left another Dothan man dead. Police charged a suspect in that case.

Investigators have not released a formal statement regarding Monday’s shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

