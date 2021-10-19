Advertise
Alabama QB Bryce Young gets NIL deal with Logan’s Roadhouse

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Logan’s Roadhouse announced the brand is partnering with University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to use his name, image and likeness.

Through the sponsorship, the leader of the Crimson Tide’s offense will promote Logan’s on social media, as well as in on-air radio spots for local stations.

Young will also make frequent visits to Tuscaloosa’s Logan’s Roadhouse.

“We’re beyond excited to unite with such a talented and humble player like Bryce,” said SPB Hospitality President of Concepts Josh Kern. “He’s an incredible student athlete with fans across Alabama and the rest of the country. With Logan’s strong presence in Alabama, this partnership made perfect sense for us. We can’t wait to fuel Bryce with Logan’s mesquite wood-grilled steaks and plenty of signature made-from-scratch rolls. Roll Tide!”

Young plans to treat his o-line to dinners this season as a way to thank his teammates for consistently having his back on the field.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to partner with Logan’s Roadhouse,” Young said. “This brand proudly serves the Alabama communities that have supported me throughout my college football career. I can’t wait to enjoy delicious meals – like my favorite Logan’s eight-ounce Filet Mignon – and the best rolls in town each week! And, with Logan’s visits on me, I’ll get to show my offensive line just how much I appreciate them.”

