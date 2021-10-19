Advertise
ALDOT employee killed in work incident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after an Alabama Department of Transportation employee fell to his death Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. 57-year-old Joseph John Bonner was working on an interstate sign on I-65 NB near Daniel Payne Drive when he fell from the elevated bucket of a work truck.

Bonner died at UAB hospital at 10:19 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding Bonner’s death are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

