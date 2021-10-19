Advertise
Auburn University increasing minimum wage to $14.50 an hour

Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is establishing a minimum hiring rate of $14.50 an hour for all administrative professionals and staff full-time employees starting on Jan. 1, the university announced.

This will increase the annualized base salary for a full-time employee to $30,160. Eligible part-time employees will also see a rate increase to $14.50.

The new rate will impact more than 200 employees, according to the university.

Auburn says the wage will ensure all eligible full-time employees earn at or above the 2021 generally accepted living wage for Lee County.

“I am proud that Auburn is able to make this commitment to our employees,” President Jay Gogue said. “Today we further recognize the crucial work our employees undertake every day by demonstrating all members of the Auburn Family are valued and their efforts are appreciated.”

There will be no impact on student tuition or fees as a result of the pay increase, the university added. The cost will be covered through a combination of expected budgetary savings and reallocation of resources.

