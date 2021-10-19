Advertise
Authorities arrest Alabama man in Alaska after Jan. 6 riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Court documents filed in federal court say an Alabama man accused of using pepper spray and throwing a metal rod at law enforcement protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has been arrested in Alaska.

The FBI took Christian Manley into custody Friday in Anchorage. His first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.

Manley faces several charges, including assaulting or resisting officers using a dangerous weapon and civil disorder.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Manley. It was not immediately clear what ties, if any, Manley has to Alaska.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

