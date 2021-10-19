Advertise
Crash causes delays on Hwy. 231 at Trotman Road in Pike Road

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - There are heavy delays in both the north and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 231 in Pike Road after a crash near Trotman Road.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the multi-vehicle crash is causing heavy delays in the area.

Emergency officials are on the scene but details on the crash are limited.

Motorists traveling in this direction should avoid the area and consider an alternate route.

