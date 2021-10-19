Delays on I-65 SB near Fort Deposit after fiery crash

FORT DEPOSIT , Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is reporting major delays along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Fort Deposit.

Details are limited, but ALDOT reports a crash involving a vehicle fire is responsible for delays.

The crash is in the southbound lanes at mile marker 144.3. That’s before Exit 142 to Fort Deposit.

Commuters should expect delays at this time.

