Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dothan police arrest woman in deadly shooting

Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with two counts of Capital Murder.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman is charged with two counts of Capital Murder related to a deadly shooting in Dothan Monday night.

Carmen Lairish Kirkland, 31, had been detained at the Walnut Street scene where another woman was killed.

The name of that victim will be released Tuesday morning.

Also Tuesday, police will address Dothan’s recent crime spree that includes several shootings, some of them deadly.

In the latest case, Kirkland is held without bond and potentially faces death, if convicted.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Charges upgraded after Prattville man arrested for pregnant wife’s shooting death
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say
Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather

Latest News

Students writing at a desk.
ADPH: COVID-19 cases among children decreasing at slower rates
Sunshine with some afternoon clouds with highs in the upper 70s.
A bit more warmth expected to return soon
Road work sign (FILE)
ALDOT employee killed in work incident
'Dinner on the Run' to benefit Girls on the Run
'Dinner on the Run' to benefit Girls on the Run