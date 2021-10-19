Advertise
Florida man uses ‘finger guns’ to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say

A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery. The suspect, identified as Edward William Rodriguez, was unarmed, and simply left after grabbing some napkins, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery.

The suspect was unarmed, and simply left after grabbing some napkins, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO identified Edward William Rodriguez as the assailant, based on video footage and witness descriptions.

Rodriguez entered the Waffle House on 145 SE Bandit Street at about 8 p.m., said MCSO. Witnesses described him as a white man wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans, a dark hat, with dark hair. He was reportedly accompanied by a small dog.

Rodriguez then began shouting, “Get on the ground, y’all are getting robbed,” according to MCSO’s report. He then stated that he was “high and drunk,” before grabbing some napkins and walking out.

Rodriguez got into a vehicle and left the parking lot, the 911 caller told deputies.

“The suspect did not appear to have a weapon, but did raise his hands with his fingers in the shape of a gun,” said MCSO.

Deputies located Rodriguez at his residence and placed him under arrest without incident, after he admitted to the crime. He was then taken to Madison County Jail on charges of unarmed robbery and assault.

The 911 caller told deputies no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

