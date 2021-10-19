Girls on the Run hosts ‘Dinner on the Run’ fundraiser

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Girls around the River Region are ready to run and are hoping to run your dinner to you.

The “Girls on the Run” program is holding a fundraiser called “Dinner on the Run.”

Girls on the Run is an international program dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to pursue her dreams boldly. It is aimed at girls in 3rd through 8th grades. There is running involved, but it’s more. It’s inspiring them to be joyful, healthy, and confident. It’s also about discovering differences, embracing them, even finding strength in them.

Girls meet with their volunteer coaches twice a week to run and better understand themselves, the value of their relationships, and teamwork.

As a fundraiser for the program, this weekend, Girls on the Run is doing “Dinner on the Run.” You can support Girls on the Run South Central Alabama by purchasing a delicious Dinner on the Run prepared by Filet & Vine and dessert by Cheesecake Empori-Yum. Your dinner purchase or donation will help provide scholarships for 3rd-5th grade girls to participate in this program.

Dinner on the Run will be delivered to your door on Sunday, Oct. 24. Each order will include a GOTR Cooler Tote Bag, a meal for a family with two sides, dessert, a bottle of wine, and two wine glasses.

For more information or to order a meal, visit https://gotrsouthcentralal.org/dinner-on-the-run. The deadline to purchase a “Dinner on the Run” is Tuesday, Oct. 19.

