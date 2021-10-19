Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Girls on the Run hosts ‘Dinner on the Run’ fundraiser

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Girls around the River Region are ready to run and are hoping to run your dinner to you.

The “Girls on the Run” program is holding a fundraiser called “Dinner on the Run.”

Girls on the Run is an international program dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to pursue her dreams boldly. It is aimed at girls in 3rd through 8th grades. There is running involved, but it’s more. It’s inspiring them to be joyful, healthy, and confident. It’s also about discovering differences, embracing them, even finding strength in them.

Girls meet with their volunteer coaches twice a week to run and better understand themselves, the value of their relationships, and teamwork.

As a fundraiser for the program, this weekend, Girls on the Run is doing “Dinner on the Run.” You can support Girls on the Run South Central Alabama by purchasing a delicious Dinner on the Run prepared by Filet & Vine and dessert by Cheesecake Empori-Yum. Your dinner purchase or donation will help provide scholarships for 3rd-5th grade girls to participate in this program.

Dinner on the Run will be delivered to your door on Sunday, Oct. 24. Each order will include a GOTR Cooler Tote Bag, a meal for a family with two sides, dessert, a bottle of wine, and two wine glasses.

For more information or to order a meal, visit https://gotrsouthcentralal.org/dinner-on-the-run. The deadline to purchase a “Dinner on the Run” is Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Charges upgraded after Prattville man arrested for pregnant wife’s shooting death
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say
Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather

Latest News

Dr. Darren Spencer grew up in Harlem and had never seen Alabama. But his time at Tuskegee...
County Road 12: Tuskegee grad starts Harlem Comes to Cotton Farms
WSFA 12 News and the BBB are hosting a Community Shred Day at Recycle Service Corporation in...
4 tons of paper shredded during WSFA, BBB community shredding day
Thursday is the last day to bid in the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts’ final art auction.
Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts celebrates final art auction
Officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic call in...
Fallen Auburn police officer’s legacy lives on in the community