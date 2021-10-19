Mike Durant announces Senate run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He spent 22 years serving America in the military, now he’s ready to serve Alabama.

Tuesday, Valley businessman Mike Durant announced his run for Alabama’s Senate seat.

He was one of the men who was the inspiration for the award-winning film Black Hawk Down.

Mike Durant was a helicopter pilot in Somalia and saw combat. Mike and his crew were shot down during Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. Mike was the only survivor in the crash and was taken captive for almost two weeks by a Somali general.

Now, Durant says he is signing up for one more tour of duty as he announced his candidacy on Tuesday. This is his first run at public office.

“I’m a conservative. I am pro Trump, I am America first and that aligns perfectly with Alabama voters,” Durant said.

Mike Durant is one of seven people vying for the seat Senator Richard Shelby is leaving.

Current Congressman Mo Brooks, former press secretary to Shelby, Katie Boyd Britt, former U.S. ambassador Lydna Blanchard, Marine Veteran Mike Dunn, Jake Schafer, and the founder of a grant consulting firm, Jessica Taylor are all his opponents.

But Durant says he’s the most conservative of all of them.

“I’m absolutely aligned with the Republican party values. I’m very conservative I’m pro Trump. I’m America first. It’s all the things that really resonate with the Alabama voters,” he said.

Durant served 22 years in the military and then started aerospace company, Pinnacle Solutions in Huntsville.

“It gives me the military perspective and it gives me the business prospective that I think are both very valuable in trying to represent the state,” Durant explained.

What he believes makes him stand apart...

“Alabamians have shown that they really like an outsider, a non career politician. And if you look at the race, I’m the only one in the race right now.I am the person they want so I don’t have to change my views, I don’t have to change my position. I’m a conservative. I am pro Trump, I am America first and that aligns perfectly with Alabama voters.”

