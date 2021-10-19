Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.

Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday in connection...
Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Dauphinais's son Elijah Lewis.(Source: WMUR/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WMUR) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais and 30-year-old Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday. They’re both facing multiple felony charges.

Dauphinais is the mother of missing 5-year-old Elijah Lewis. Both she and Stapf face charges of witness tampering and child endangerment.

Elijah was first reported missing to authorities on Thursday.

Elijah Lewis, 5, is missing from Merrimack, N.H. His mother and a man have been arrested in...
Elijah Lewis, 5, is missing from Merrimack, N.H. His mother and a man have been arrested in connection with the case.(Source: NH AG office/handout)

A waterfront home in Merrimack was his last known location, and authorities said he was last seen there some six months ago.

That home has been the center of state police’s investigation since, with crews seen searching the wooded areas and the lake behind the property.

The attorney general’s office said Dauphinais and Stapf were asking people to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts, knowing authorities would look for him.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two murder charges are pending against Prattville resident Hunter James Tatum, who is accused...
Charges upgraded after Prattville man arrested for pregnant wife’s shooting death
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say
Those 17 and under wanting to go to the Alabama National Fair will now need to be accompanied...
Alabama National Fair implements new attendance policy
FILE - In a Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith...
Betty Lynn, ‘Andy Griffith Show’ cast member, dies at 95
Recent college grad accidentally killed by grandfather

Latest News

Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Reports: Haiti kidnappers who snatched missionaries demand $17 million in ransom
Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.
4-year-old boy survives 70-foot fall off a cliff without major injuries
Authorities say the mother of Elijah Lewis and an accomplice engaged in witness tampering.
Mother, man arrested in connection with missing child case in N.H.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot