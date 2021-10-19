Advertise
Public invited to Montgomery Public Schools town hall event Wednesday

Montgomery's Carver High School will be the site of a general town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20,...
Montgomery's Carver High School will be the site of a general town hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools officials are inviting the public to join them for a general town hall event that’s set for Wednesday evening.

The public can submit any questions they have through a form provided by MPS.

The town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Carver High School and will be live streamed to the district’s YouTube page.

