Savannah Bananas headed to Riverwalk Stadium in 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready baseball fans, the Savannah Bananas have announced they are coming to Montgomery!

The Savannah Bananas released their 2022 Banana Ball World Tour on Tuesday. The team, which holds the 2021 Coastal Plain League Champion title, reached out through social media to fans on where they should go. More than 4,000 comments and 400 cities suggestions later, the list was narrowed down to 10 cities. Of those finalists, six were ultimately selected.

The team is scheduled to be in Montgomery at Riverwalk Stadium on March 25, 2022. The team will also visit:

Savannah Ga. - March 11 and 12

Daytona, Fla.- March 18

West Palm Beach, Fla.- April 1

Columbus, Ga. - April 14

Birmingham, Ala.- April 16

The Savannah Bananas are known for their “Harlem Globetrotters”-like games.

For more information about the games or where to purchase tickets, visit this link.

