Trial about to get underway in 2016 Tuskegee homicide

(WRDW)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A capital murder trial is set to get underway in Macon County for a homicide that happened nearly six years ago.

Taquavius Marshall is going on trial for the 2016 shooting death of Donte Alexander. The homicide happened in front of the Tiger Spirits liquor store in Tuskegee.

Prosecutors have already said they will not seek the death penalty in the case.

The jury could get the case and begin deliberating on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

