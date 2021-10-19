Advertise
Troy football player arrested, suspended from team

Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.(Source: Pike County Jail)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wide receiver for the Troy Trojans is suspended following an arrest Monday afternoon.

Reginald Leon Todd, 24, of Mobile is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Troy police say they were assisting U.S. marshals in searching for a wanted person in the 400 block of Elm Street. That person was wanted in relation to a Class B felony in Mobile. Police say Todd hindered the search.

Investigators say they also found marijuana with him that was “consistent with personal use.”

The Troy senior was booked into the Pike County jail. Jail records show he has bailed out on $10,000.

The case remains under investigation.

Troy’s athletics department released a statement saying Todd “has been suspended indefinitely from our football program pending an investigation.”

