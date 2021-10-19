Union Springs police chief suspended by mayor

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark has confirmed the paid suspension of Police Chief Ronnie Felder until further notice.

The mayor said he informed Felder, who has been the chief for less than a year, of his suspension on Monday afternoon.

Clark said the chief will be able to appeal the suspension as part of his due process.

Clark declined to give a reason behind the chief’s suspension. The chief has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.