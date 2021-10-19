Advertise
Union Springs police chief suspended by mayor

Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder has been suspended with pay until further notice.
Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder has been suspended with pay until further notice.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark has confirmed the paid suspension of Police Chief Ronnie Felder until further notice.

The mayor said he informed Felder, who has been the chief for less than a year, of his suspension on Monday afternoon.

Clark said the chief will be able to appeal the suspension as part of his due process.

Clark declined to give a reason behind the chief’s suspension. The chief has yet to respond to requests for comment.

