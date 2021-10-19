Warming up with one rainy day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - High pressure will slide to our east today, allowing warmer air to push into Alabama from the south. Highs will head for the upper 70s with a few lower 80s also expected.

Lows drop into the 50s tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will go from entirely sunny through the early afternoon to partly cloudy by 2-3pm. Some clouds will be out there tonight, but the bigger story will be the milder temperatures. We’re only dropping into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will again be dry for just about everyone. There could be a shower in southern or southwestern parts of the state, but that would be about it. Otherwise look for skies to turn mostly cloudy with high temperatures rising into the lower 80s.

Some scattered showers and a few storms are possible Thursday. (WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will push closer late Wednesday night before clearing the area early Friday. That front will bring rain chances and increased humidity to the region. It won’t be a widespread rain event, but there will be at least a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during that period. No severe weather or flooding concerns are there.

Behind the front there will be another period of dry weather. This will last into next week with no rain or thunderstorm activity in the forecast through at least Tuesday.

A cold front pushes in late Thursday, allowing some scattered showers and storms to impact the area from Thursday morning through Friday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The big difference between this cold front and the one we saw this past weekend is there will be no fall air behind it. Temperatures will stay near or above average after it pushes through.

We will likely top out in the upper 70s and 80s from Friday through Tuesday. We could even head for the mid-80s in some places based on the latest long-range model guidance.

Highs head back into the 80s. (WSFA 12 News)

For what it’s worth, the tropics are still very quiet. It has been an unusually quiet October in the Atlantic Basin this year. At this time last year we were watching a disturbance that would eventually become Zeta!

