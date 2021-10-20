Advertise
Alabama pushes rebel monument case after Louisiana dismissal

Stolen Confederate chair after being returned to its place in a Selma cemetery.
Stolen Confederate chair after being returned to its place in a Selma cemetery.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama prosecutor says he has no plans to dismiss an indictment in an unusual ransom plot involving a stolen Confederate monument, despite a decision by prosecutors in Louisiana to drop related charges there.

District Attorney Michael Jackson says he is moving ahead with the case against Jason Warnick.

An arrest warrant has been filed in Selma for Jason Warnick, who owns the New Orleans tattoo...
An arrest warrant has been filed in Selma for Jason Warnick, who owns the New Orleans tattoo parlor where a stolen Confederate piece was found.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man was charged earlier this year with the theft of a chair-shaped memorial taken from a cemetery in Selma. Records show an additional charge of receiving stolen property was added against Warnick in August.

Prosecutors in Louisiana have filed notice that they won’t pursue a case against Warnick and two others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

