Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama to use $2.9M from opioid settlement on forensic labs

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall poses with multiple members of the Alabama Department...
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall poses with multiple members of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences after announcing nearly $3 million in funding from an opioid crisis settlement.(Source: Alabama Attorney General's office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will spend $2.95 million, nearly one-third of the $9 million opioid crisis settlement money with McKinsey & Company, on investments in the state’s forensic labs, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Marshall announced the distribution on Tuesday, a day after confirming about $1.5 million from the settlement would go toward supporting the state’s specialty courts.

Marshall said the money will help labs improve the quality and turnaround times of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences’ opioid-related cases. ADFS is the only provide of forensic lab services to all of the state’s more than 450 law enforcement agencies.

“Our state forensics lab, like so many across the country, has been battling backlogs caused by the opioid epidemic. This investment in new technology will give ADFS the tools they need to quickly identify trends in increasingly complex synthetic opioids and to aid law enforcement in identifying opioid traffickers,” Marshall said.

“Today’s funding announcement will provide critical assistance to us in our efforts to decrease the backlog of opioid cases, thereby making Alabama a safer place—each and every day,” added ADFS Director Angelo Della Manna.

The state’s settlement with McKinsey, the first multistate opioid settlement to result in substantial payment to the states to address the crisis, totals $9 million. About $7.6 million is being paid this year.

The AG’s office said it will release details on a third distribution of funds from the McKinsey settlement within the week.

Alabama is set for trial against other companies, including Endo Pharmaceuticals and McKesson Corporation, and has pending claims against opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, and Insys in each of their respective bankruptcy cases.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder has been suspended with pay until further notice.
Union Springs police chief suspended by mayor
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.
Police seek Montgomery County man missing since early October
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say

Latest News

A cold front will push through late Thursday, bringing a chance of rain.
Couple of shots at rain on the way
The Macon County Courthouse
Man pleads guilty to 2016 Tuskegee homicide ahead of trial
WSFA 12 News is set to hold a telethon benefiting Mercy House, Ministry About People (MAP) and...
WSFA’s Day of Dreams telethon to benefit Mercy House, MAP
Dothan tornado caught on cam.
Alabama’s second severe weather season is nearing