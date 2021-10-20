Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

AP sources: 6 C-USA schools apply for AAC membership

The UAB Blazers could be among six Conference USA teams planning to leave for membership in the...
The UAB Blazers could be among six Conference USA teams planning to leave for membership in the American Athletic Conference.(UAB Athletics/Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Six schools from Conference USA, including UAB, Texas-San Antonio and Florida Atlantic, have applied for membership to the American Athletic Conference and are expected to be accepted by the end of the week.

Two people with knowledge of the process tell The Associated Press that Rice, North Texas and Charlotte also have applied for membership.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league was not yet prepared to make its expansion plans public.

The American was in the market for new members after three of its most successful schools, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida, announced in September they would be joining the Big 12.

The comings and goings will leave the American with 14 members, likely for the 2023 football season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Family shares photos of mom-to-be, baby killed in Prattville shooting
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect
Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder has been suspended with pay until further notice.
Union Springs police chief suspended by mayor
Clarance Dixon, 71, of Montgomery, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2021.
Police seek Montgomery County man missing since early October
Authorities engaged in a manhunt in Macon County around Alabama 229 near the Elmore County line...
Macon County manhunt started as Montgomery traffic stop, police say

Latest News

Savannah Bananas headed to Riverwalk Stadium in 2022
Savannah Bananas headed to Riverwalk Stadium in 2022
Logan's Roadhouse teams up with Bryce Young
Alabama QB Bryce Young gets NIL deal with Logan’s Roadhouse
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
Savannah Bananas headed to Riverwalk Stadium in 2022
Washington State head coach Nick Rolovich looks on during the first half of an NCAA college...
Washington State coach Rolovich fired for refusing COVID vaccine