Auburn raises maximum vehicle towing fees

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Seeing your vehicle towed away in Auburn could soon become more expensive.

On Tuesday, the city council voted to allow for an increase in the maximum allowed towing fees on private property. Now, the tow fee can top out at $125, plus a storage fee of $20 per day.

Councilmembers initially considered a proposal that would have seen max towing fees set at $150 and daily storage fees at $10 but unanimously approved a change before Tuesday’s vote.

The amended ordinance only applies to nonconsensual towing from private property. The City said such towing fees had not been changed since 2008.

