Authorities searching for missing man in Coosa County

Authorities searching for missing Coosa County man
Authorities searching for missing Coosa County man(Coosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities is in Coosa County are searching for a man they say has been missing since Monday.

The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Jeffrey Carr Biernesser was reported missing on October 18th. He was last seen driving a white 2014 Dodge Caravan, with the license plate #BIER01.

If you have any information on where he might be, you’re asked to call the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-377-4922.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

